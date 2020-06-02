Girl Scouts Louisiana East announced on May 28 that it will not host summer camps at its three camps — Camp Whispering Pines in Independence, Camp Marydale near St. Francisville, and Camp Covington — this summer, a news releases said.
Instead, the Scouts will host day camp online with four weeklong sessions beginning June 8, the release said. Each attendee will receive a box of supplies in the mail, and there will be a daily virtual check in with camp counselors each morning. The girls will complete one activity per day, earning a patch or badge at the end of each week.
The first week will be centered around puzzles and games; the second week’s theme will be fairy tales and fantasy; the third week’s theme will be muggle magic (a tribute to everyone’s favorite wizard); and the final week will be all about how to pamper yourself with homemade face masks and tai chi.
Visit www.gsle.org/virtualcamp for information and a link to the form for non-Girl Scouts. Current Girl Scouts can login through their account. Cost is $55 per attendee, and an additional $10 for a kit of basic supplies if needed. Register soon to ensure on-time delivery of kits.
Additionally, Girl Scouts Louisiana East will host two free Facebook Live camping events from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 20 and July 18.
The first event will be for grades K-6, and the second will be for grades 4-12. Participants are encouraged to pitch a tent in their yard or build a pillow fort to sleep in. Register online to receive an activity packet and follow along with camp guides on Facebook Live.