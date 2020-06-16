WALKER — Mayor Jimmy Watson called a recent district court ruling in favor of claims that faulty design in the construction of Interstate 12 had led to extensive flooding of the city in 2016, “a win for our city and for its residents.”
In an interview following the monthly Walker City Council meeting June 8, Watson said Walker experienced flooding in many neighborhoods following heavy rainfall that resulted in damage to some city facilities and to many homes and businesses, and that some of that flooding could be blamed on faculty construction of the interstate.
More specifically outlined in the lawsuit, filed jointly with Denham Springs, that the 19-mile-long concrete median barrier on the interstate from East Baton Rouge to Livingston Parish acted as a man-made flood wall, or dam, that interrupted the natural flow of surface waters and helped cause widespread destruction that would not have occurred if the wall had been properly built with access for water to pass through. The wall was built as a traffic barrier.
Watson said the recent decision issued by 19th District Judicial Judge Chip Moore will allow the lawsuit to proceed through the court system and that it is his hope the matter can eventually be resolved so changes to the “wall” can be made that will help alleviate possible flooding in the future.
“The path is now clear for this matter to finally be settled in the courts. What we are hoping for is that eventually the problem will be fixed and if possible the city will receive some monetary compensation for expenses the city encountered in repairs brought on by the flood," the mayor said.
Moore ruled on seven motions and exceptions that had been pending in the litigation regarding the 2016 flood in and around the city. The lawsuit was brought against DOTD and the contractors who widened the interstate. The rulings were all in favor of those affected by the flood according to attorneys who brought the suit on behalf of the plaintiffs.
Walker Chief of Staff Jeremy Etheridge said that while the city did receive some financial relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the city did incur some expenses in repairing buildings, equipment and infrastructure. “We are waiting to learn just how the courts will eventually settle this litigation that has gone on for several years. Our contention was that design flaws that were created during construction of the interstate have unjustly hurt our city. We want the problem fixed, that’s our main focus,” Etheridge said.
The portion of the interstate through Livingston Parish was built as a “design-build” project, part of what was known as the Geaux Wider construction program.
Earlier this month, in a news release issued by Watson’s office, the following was quoted by Joshua M. Palmintier of deGravelles and Palmintier, one of the attorneys representing the class action lawsuit, “the court’s ruling speaks for itself. We have argued from the start of this litigation that the defendants were negligent in the design and construction of this median barrier wall, and based on the recent rulings, the court has listened. These victories get us a step closer to obtaining justice for the people of this region.”
The news release, quoting statements from the Ruling on Motions and Exceptions involved in the case noted, “It is clear that the placement of a solid concrete median barrier prevented the natural flow of floodwater and artificially raised the level of the flood. The defendants should have known that the barrier wall it designed and constructed would obstruct and impede the natural drain of floodwaters. Had the defendants followed the Hydraulic Manual used by the DOTD, as it was required to do, a design respecting the natural drain would have been implemented.”
The news release continues, “The design and placement of the barrier by the defendants, which, through negligence, failed to contemplate or consider past flooding events or how a solid barrier would affect future flooding events, was not a ‘necessary consequence’ of the public project.”
At the time of the flood in August of 20 16 then Walker Mayor Rick Ramsey released pictures to the press showing that floodwaters on the northern side of the interstate “wall” were significantly higher that on the opposite side of the wall. Ramsey was among the elected officials who helped initiate the lawsuits that remain in the courts.