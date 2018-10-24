HAMMOND — A 2015 Southeastern Louisiana University English graduate is continuing her studies this fall in the United Kingdom after receiving a scholarship to study Victorian literature and culture. Sarah Drago, of Springfield, was awarded one of five Vice-Chancellor Scholarships to attend the master’s program at the University of York in England.
“The University of York has one of the top English programs in the world. Their Victorian department is especially impressive, as it features several of the most reknown scholars in the field,” Drago said. “I plan to specialize in Victorian literature, so this opportunity is a dream come true.”
To be considered for the scholarship, Drago had to submit a personal statement explaining why she was a strong candidate for the scholarship, how it would help her achieve future ambitions and how she planned to cover the remaining tuition fees and living expenses.
The award announcement described the scholarship as one rewarding and encouraging “exceptionally high achieving students by offering a tuition fee discount to those expected to achieve AAA at A-level or a first class undergraduate degree or international equivalents.”
Drago credits Southeastern for preparing her to continue her education abroad.
“If it weren’t for the Southeastern Honors Award and the TOPS program, I would not have had the opportunity to travel and now study abroad,” she said. “Because of Southeastern’s generosity, I was able to travel during my undergraduate career. I was also inspired by Southeastern’s English Department and their extraordinary professors. Dr. David Hanson, Dr. Ziba Rashidian and Dr. Joel Fredell were especially influential, as they have all traveled extensively.”
Upon completion of the one-year master’s program, Drago plans to continue her studies at the University of York to earn her doctorate and ultimately begin her career as a professor.