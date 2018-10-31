THURSDAY
Spy School: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Wiggle Worms Music and Movement: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library.
Book Babies: 10:30 a.m., Watson Branch Library.
SATURDAY
2018 Fall Dog Show: 8 a.m. registration, show at 10 a.m., Livingston Fairgrounds, 13325 Florida Blvd., Livingston.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Genealogy Workshop: 10:30 a.m., Main Branch Library. Informative classes on how to build a family tree.
Excel Basics: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class will teach the student the basic features of Excel along with entering, sorting and computing data.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Genealogy Workshop: 10:30 a.m., Main Branch Library.
Intermediate Excel: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class will teach the student the basic features of Excel along with entering, sorting and computing data.
Spy School: 4:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
Random Fandom — Sarah J. Maas: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Trivia games and refreshments.
WEDNESDAY
Festive Fall Luminaries: 10 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Come brighten up your Thanksgiving decorations and make some candle holders with tea light candles.
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
Genealogy Workshop: 10:30 a.m., Main Branch Library.
Hearth & Home Finger Knitting: 1 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Learn to knit without needles by using only your fingers.
After School: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
NOV. 8
Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Family Fun Fest: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.
LEGO Challenge: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
ONGOING
100 Under 100 Exhibit: 10 a.m., The Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Artists of various mediums will flood the gallery with 100 items priced under $100, as well as a few over, for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Through Dec. 22. www.artslivingston.org.