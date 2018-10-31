THURSDAY

Spy School: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.

FRIDAY

Wiggle Worms Music and Movement: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library.

Book Babies: 10:30 a.m., Watson Branch Library.

SATURDAY

2018 Fall Dog Show: 8 a.m. registration, show at 10 a.m., Livingston Fairgrounds, 13325 Florida Blvd., Livingston.

MONDAY

Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Genealogy Workshop: 10:30 a.m., Main Branch Library. Informative classes on how to build a family tree.

Excel Basics: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class will teach the student the basic features of Excel along with entering, sorting and computing data.

TUESDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Genealogy Workshop: 10:30 a.m., Main Branch Library.

Intermediate Excel: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class will teach the student the basic features of Excel along with entering, sorting and computing data.

Spy School: 4:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.

Random Fandom — Sarah J. Maas: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Trivia games and refreshments.

WEDNESDAY

Festive Fall Luminaries: 10 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Come brighten up your Thanksgiving decorations and make some candle holders with tea light candles.

Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.

Genealogy Workshop: 10:30 a.m., Main Branch Library.

Hearth & Home Finger Knitting: 1 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Learn to knit without needles by using only your fingers.

After School: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.

NOV. 8

Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Family Fun Fest: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.

LEGO Challenge: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. 

ONGOING

100 Under 100 Exhibit: 10 a.m., The Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Artists of various mediums will flood the gallery with 100 items priced under $100, as well as a few over, for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Through Dec. 22. www.artslivingston.org.

