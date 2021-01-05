Interesting classes at the library
The Livingston Parish Library has many events scheduled for January, including its regular reading programs.
Starting Saturday, Jan. 9, the library is hosting "Signing Saturday: ASL Basics." Library staff will lead the 7 week beginner-level course that will study letters, numbers, greetings, food, colors, and other basics of this expressive form of communication. The class is for ages 5 and up. It is available at 1 p.m. on all the library's social media channels.
At the end of the month, another interesting topic appears: Rubik's Cube anyone? The free online event will start at 10 a.m., Jan. 29 on all the library's social media channels. Tune in to learn fun facts about this popular pass time.
Visit www.mylpl.info to learn more about these and all the classes the library offers.
A chance to help the animals
Rescue Rehome Repeat is having two events from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9.
"Walking in a Winter Whiskerland" is the group's first adoption event of the year. Meet the adoptable animals at Off the Chain Pet Grooming & Bakery, 2618 S. Range Ave., in Denham Springs.
The group is also holding a blanket drive at the same time. Drop off donations at the adoption event.
Parish president to speak to GOP women's group
The Livingston Parish Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Big Mike’s, 123 Aspen Square, in Denham Springs. The featured speaker will be Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks. Ricks is a longtime resident of Livingston Parish. He was first elected parish president in 2011 and began serving his third term in January 2020. He will present his perspective on 2020, the challenges and the accomplishments, and his forecast for 2021.
Bridge limit lowered in Walker
Walker has issued a notice that the Carrol Avenue bridge is limited to 5 tons while the bridge is being repaired. No trucks allowed unless under 5 tons; only light-duty trucks and cars may cross.
Music school registration open for new term
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School is accepting registrations for its 2021 session, which begins Jan. 25. Classes for all ages will be held on three campuses — Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond, the Southeastern Livingston Center in Walker and Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe. Registration will remain open throughout the semester; however, registrations received after Jan. 18 will incur a $20 late fee. For information about music programs and general registration, call (985) 549-5502 or visit www.southeastern.edu/cms.