For about the past 25 years, the Ladies’ Spring Tea has been a time-honored tradition at the First Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs.
The event brings about 400 women, along with the men of the congregation who add their contributions, to an event that features elaborately decorated tables adorned with a variety of beautiful tea sets and table settings and a menu that offers more than a hint of a classic English tea service.
Visitors to the large church hall located behind the sanctuary on Range Road were struck by the sight of more than 40 tables, each with a specific theme, that have been meticulously decorated and set with classic china. Each table is presided over by a hostess who has carefully planned the manner in which she will decorate her table and arrange the china, flatware, flowers, decorations and all the things that go into creating what amounts to a complete work of art.
The indirect presence of Queen Elizabeth II, monarch of Great Britain, was present at this year’s tea. Shannon Glascock, hostess of one of the most elaborate tables at the tea, wrote a letter to Queen Elizabeth and to her surprise, the queen wrote her a personal letter in return.
“I was thrilled and shocked to get a letter back from the queen. I was touched by her Christmas message, and I mentioned that to her in my letter, and she thanked me for what I had written. I mentioned that magnolias were Louisiana’s flower and she also commented on that, so this year the theme of my table is magnolias. Of course, the framed letter from the queen will have an honored place at the table,” Glascock said.
Glascock invited 12 ladies to join her at her table and each was greeted with a beautiful place setting that included heirloom family china, shining crowns, pictures of magnolias in gold frames and special individual homemade Italian cream cakes. A tree was centered between the tables that complimented the extensive flower arrangements.
Glascock said the table was the work of many others who helped her. Among those for whom she offered thanks was her father who moved the tree in the back of his pickup truck. “The theme of this year’s table was ‘Majesty and Magnolias,’ and our table was a celebration of all that the Ladies’ Tea means to our family and our church,” she said.
Sheri Johnson, wife of the church’s pastor, the Rev. William Johnson, said the tea “is something that our whole congregation waits for every year. This wonderful tradition is so special and it has become a cherished family-centered event with the traditions being passed from one generation to the next. The ladies put so much effort into planning their tables and the results are the beautiful tables that greet the participants when they enter the building.”
The Ladies’ Spring Tea is a fundraiser for the Mother’s Memorial Fund for minister’s wives who are serving in missions around the world. “The funds we raise will go to help fund essentials needed by the women who are serving in the mission fields. These women, and their children, have special needs that help them accomplish their missionary work and the funds we provide will greatly assist them,” Sheri Johnson said.
The United Pentecostal Church Incorporated has a presence in 197 nations and 35 territories, she explained.
Funds are raised through the sale of $15 tickets offered by the hostess of each table. Offered for sale for the early May tea were 400 tickets and all were quickly sold, Sheri Johnson said. She added that about $6,000 was raised through this year’s tea.
While every table was worth noting, some stood out because of their uniqueness. One such was the table hosted by Megan Nadine. The theme of her table was “Anne of Green Gables.” The table was adorned with a copy of the book, a typewriter, souvenirs relating to the heroine of the book and place settings, flowers and decorations that were reminiscent of the heroine of the story.
“I chose this theme because 'Anne of Green Gables' has been a favorite of mine since I was a little girl. It was fun to plan and then put my table together,” she said.
Many participants chose to take souvenir photographs and a favorite place to pose was in a garlanded gazebo created by Martha Avaratt for the occasion.
The men of the church, dressed in black pants, white shirts and bow ties, served the women once they had sat down to tea.
The food, prepared by a group of church members, included lemon and blackberry scones as appetizers; pimento cheese, a bacon cheese ball and assorted crackers, the shared first course; chicken salad sandwiches on croissant, cucumber sandwiches, a vegetable cup with ranch dressing and spanakopita, (spinach enclosed in pita dough), for the entrée; and chocolate-covered strawberries, assorted cheesecake pops, assorted bundtinis and Swedish butter cookies.
And the tea? The tea, a main focus of the day’s extravaganza, was prepared in a number of large urns and then brought to the tables where decorative teapots with matching cups were waiting.
Sheri Johnson said that the Ladies’ Spring Tea is held every year on the Saturday before Mother’s Day. She observed, “this very special day requires the work of many … but it is such a fun event. We all come together, men and women, young and old, to make this day happen. It is worth all the work that goes into it. We are doing a great thing, supporting the missions, but are having a fun, rewarding experience at the same time.”