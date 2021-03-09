Turning lemons into lemonade is not always the easiest thing to do, but the events of the past year have provided many opportunities. One of those is in the sport of powerlifting, where Denham Springs High coach Joe Ryan altered his approach to offseason workouts.
The Yellow Jackets would normally have gone through a three-month summer workout routine prior to the start of fall classes, and then begun lifting again in November in preparation for winter competition.
Not this year.
In deference to the COVID-19 virus and restrictions that were just being put in place, Ryan gave his lifters the summer off. Instead, Ryan had his squads, boys and girls, begin offseason lifting Sept. 1, and the results have been dramatic.
The Yellow Jackets broke 34 school records — 20 by girl lifters and 14 on the boys’ side.
“As much as people might not like everything that’s going on, there’s been some good things,” Ryan said. “Change isn’t necessarily bad to me.”
The workout changes were part of a learning process for Ryan, a 2009 Denham Springs graduate who played college football before returning to Louisiana as an assistant high school football coach at Ascension Catholic. While there, he was also asked to lead the Bulldogs’ powerlifting program.
Three state titles later, his alma mater hired him in a similar role, as an assistant football coach, but also to start up a powerlifting program, something Denham Springs had not previously had. Interest in the program has been steady, and this season’s altered training regimen appears to be here to stay.
“My non-football boys and my girls started working out September 1 for offseason training,” Ryan said. “We’re actually stronger than we’ve ever been because of it.”
Two weeks ago, Denham Springs hosted the LHSAA Division I East Regional, a meet that the Yellow Jackets boys won for the third consecutive year. The girls squad placed third. Both teams are now preparing for the state championship meet, which will be held March 18-20 at Fant Ewing Coliseum on the UL-Monroe campus.
The Jackets have two athletes, one each for the boys and girls, who have a chance to give the program its first top three individual finish. Both squads are favored to finish in the top 10 in the team competitions.
For the boys, junior Nate Larue is the second seed in the 275-pound weight class. His top dead lift of 525 pounds is tied for best in the class.
Junior Raygan Bosco is the top seed for the girls 220-pound class. Her best squat of 405 pounds leads all other competitors by 40 pounds. She also has the second-best dead lift at 370 pounds.
Top three finishes by Larue and Bosco would be another step forward for the fourth-year program that Ryan is trying to bring to the top of the state competitions.
“As good as we’ve done winning regionals, and it’s a good foundation, we’re at a point where its time to take the next step,” Ryan said. “Its time to be a serious competitor at the state championship. Right now, for the first time in our history, we have the opportunity to have kids place top three.
“Our boys will finish between five and eight, and our girls team is between fourth and sixth. That’s pretty good considering there will be upward of 40 teams at state.”
Not a bad finish for Ryan and his teams after being handed lemons last spring.