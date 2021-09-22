Pelican State Credit Union hosted its 17th annual Kids Bike Race on Aug. 14 at Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs.
Regymen Fitness and Pelican State's mascot, Petey the Pelican, kicked off the day with pre-race stretches for the kids. The credit union’s Denham Springs Branch Manager Jessie Stewart led the event by welcoming the attendees and sponsors, gathering all kids to the starting lines, cheering on the racers and more.
Fifty-three kids pedaled as fast as they could around each lap, and the Louisiana heat stood no chance of interfering with the fiery, competitive spirit that was shown. When the kids finished their races, they got to watch their moms and dads compete in a race of their own, a news release said.
Following each race, the credit union gave away door prizes from local Livingston Parish businesses and awarded each racer a medal of achievement. Healthy refreshments, games, fire engine tours, and more were available.
This event was free and open to the public, and Pelican membership was not required to attend or win prizes.