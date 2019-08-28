Saying he has a desire to ensure Livingston Parish has a healthy environment with clean water, effective drainage and sewer services for future generations, Brian Ross announced his candidacy for the Livingston Parish Council District 3 seat.
Ross, 50, a Republican, is owner of OK Computers in Denham Springs.
"Livingston Parish is a wonderful place to live, and I would like to help keep it that way by getting involved with the local government," Ross said in a campaign announcement. "I want this parish to be all it can be for my family, friends and neighbors.
"We must work diligently to find ways to cut government spending and reduce debt," he said. Ross said he believes in common sense and fiscally conservative budgeting of parish funds. He pledged to work on obtaining more grant funds for flood protection and infrastructure improvements.
"We cannot alleviate our flooding issues without first repairing our current drainage system to pre-flood condition," He said. "We can't build on something that is broken. The decision to begin the process of implementing the master plan may be correct but the people cannot wait that long for flood relief. They need it now."
The continued growth and new developments are putting more burdens on the already overburdened infrastructure and failing drainage and sewer systems, he said. Ross calls for oversight of developments to prevent more negative impacts on the neighboring communities.
Ross studied business management and computer science at the University of Massachusetts. He worked as a computer department manager for Campo Electronics, property manager for a real estate firm, owner and financial officer for a land development corporation, and a licensed mortgage and lending loan officer before opening his computer services business.
His wife, Maria, is a schoolteacher, and they have four children and nine grandchildren. He is a member of Accountability Church in Livingston.
The election is Oct. 12.