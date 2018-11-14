THURSDAY
Hearth & Home Finger Knitting: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Learn to knit without needles by using fingers.
Beep! Beep! Cars on the Move!: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
SATURDAY
LIGO SCIENCE SATURDAY: 1 p.m., LIGO, 19100 LIGO Lane, Livingston. Tour the facility, participate in demonstrations and activities, view a film and experiment with interactive exhibits in the exhibit gallery.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Random Fandom Presents Sarah J. Maas: 4:30 p.m., Main Branch Library. Trivia games, refreshments and fun with other members of the fandom.
Random Fandom: 5 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Come celebrate your fandoms with other teens for discussions, trivia, games, crafts, snacks and more.
Hearth & Home Finger Knitting: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Learn to knit without needles by using fingers.
Spy School: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
NOV. 22
Thanksgiving (Closure): All Livingston Parish Library branches will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day. Regular operating hours will resume Nov. 26.
ONGOING
100 Under 100 Exhibit: 10 a.m., The Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Artists of various mediums will flood the gallery with 100 items priced under $100, as well as a few over, for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Through Dec. 22. artslivingston.org.