Donations sought by pet rescue
Rescue Rehome Repeat of South Louisiana on Facebook asked for donations of gift cards from local restaurants that would be the equivalent of dinner or lunch for two for a fundraiser Oct. 5. Restaurants would be recognized on a sign.
Annual sheriff's golf tournament set
Sheriff Jason Ard's eighth annual Golf Tournament is Sept. 9 at Carter Plantation in Springfield. The four-person scramble has shotgun start times of 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Visit Sheriff Jason Ard Livingston Parish on Facebook to register or for a sponsorship form. Instructions for registration and payment are online. Contact Jamie Felder at (225) 316-7502 or jamiechustz@aol.com or Kim Walters at Kim Waters at (225) 368-5918 or kimwaters3@yahoo.com.
Walker sports opportunities available
Visit City of Walker Parks and Recreation on Facebook to find information about the Sore Losers Coed Slowpitch Tournament on Sept. 7 and the upcoming boys and girls flag football.
Spotlight Theatre Players holding auditions for 'Little Women'
Spotlight Theatre Players is hosting auditions for "Little Women" adapted by Kristine Laurence, based on Louisa May Alcott’s book of the same title. The production is scheduled for Nov. 14-17 at The Old South Jamboree in Walker.
Auditions will be Saturday at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummell St., in Denham Springs. Women 20 and younger audition from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and women older than 20 will audition from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call backs will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit stpds.com for requirements. For information, call (225) 315-3776.
1972 football team to be honored
The Denham Springs Athletic Association will recognize the Denham Springs High 1972 State Runner-up football team Sept. 6. Members of the team can receive two free tickets to the game and must call Lynn Rancher at (225) 324-1180 to reserve them. A tailgate starts at 6 p.m. at the "Beetle" Bailey Batting Cage. The 2019 team will kick off its season at Yellow Jacket Stadium against Hahnville.
College planning workshop planned
Educational Enrichment Services presents a free College Planning Workshop for middle and high school students and their parents from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Denham Springs/Walker Branch Library, 8101 Florida Blvd., in Denham Springs. Register at whatsnexteducation.org.
Arts Avenue vendors needed
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is seeking artists interested in a vendor booth during the Denham Springs Fall Festival on Oct. 5 for Arts Avenue. Arts Avenue, on Mattie Street, is open to artists selling original artwork. For information, visit artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.