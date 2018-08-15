THURSDAY
LEGO Challenge: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Teen Anime Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Home-schoolers Meet-and-Greet: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Intermediate Calligraphy: 11 a.m., Main Branch Library. In this four-part series, learn challenging advanced calligraphy and make a project.
SATURDAY
LIGO SCIENCE SATURDAY: 1 p.m., LIGO, 19100 LIGO Lane, Livingston. Get a chance to tour the facility, participate in demonstrations and activities, view a film and experiment with interactive exhibits in the exhibit gallery.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Random Fandom: 5 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Washi Tape School Supplies: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Home-schoolers Meet-and-Greet: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library. See demonstrations of the many resources the library has to offer, meet other home schooling families, and discuss how the library can meet educational needs.
Learn to Play Magic — The Gathering!: 6 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Shuffle up and learn to play, or stop by for a casual game with staff.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, South Branch and Albany-Springfield Branch libraries.
After School: 2:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.
AUG. 23
Teen Reads — Tea with Jane Austen: 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Light refreshments, crafting and trivia for a prize.
LEGO Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
LPL Improv Group: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library. Learn acting fun that improves communication skills and provides a safe environment for creative learning and self-growth.
Station 15 — An LEH Film in the Smithsonian Water/Ways Traveling Exhibit: 7 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. A discussion led by guest speaker Wesley Kinnebrew, Livingston Parish Gravity Drainage District 1, will follow discussing where water goes and what happened during the 2016 flood.
ONGOING
The Way of Water Exhibit: 10 a.m., Arts Council of Livingston Parish, 133 Hummel St., Denham Springs. This natural resource plays a vital role in the community — bringing both life and sometimes destruction. On display through Sept. 22. artslivingston.org.