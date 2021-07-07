An appeals court said Wednesday that next week's trial of a former Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy on sex-crime charges should be delayed because his lawyer is also scheduled to represent a woman in a murder trial in a different parish on the same day.
The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal said Judge Erika Sledge of the 21st Judicial District abused her discretion by not rescheduling Dennis Perkins' trial because his lawyer, Jarrett Ambeau, was double-booked and Perkins' trial had not been subjected to any previous delays. The trial had been set to start Monday in Livingston.
The judges, in a 2-1 decision, said Ambeau "demonstrated that the trial of the instant matter (Perkins) and a first degree murder trial in another parish, in which he is also counsel of record, are commencing on the same day." Chief Judge Vanessa G. Whipple and Judge Jewel E. "Duke" Welch voted to delay the trial. Judge Elizabeth P. Wolfe would have denied the request, but didn't offer a written reason.
Separately on Wednesday, the state attorney general's office failed in its effort to have Perkins tried with his ex-wife Cynthia, who was indicted on several charges similar to those of her husband. Sledge last month agreed with Ambeau that the two should be tried separately after Ambeau argued that her testimony would harm his defense.
Cynthia Perkins' trial, even though separated from her ex-husband's, was left on the court calendar for Monday, but her lawyer has asked for a delay.
