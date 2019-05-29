WALKER — The Livingston Parish school system’s 2018-19 Awards Ceremony recognizing the Teachers of the Year along with the District Teachers and District Principals of the Year attracted a large gathering of educators, school system administrators and family members to the Revival Temple Family Life Center on May 14.
Teachers of the Year from 45 schools in the system were presented with plaques and a gift bag by system administrators after being welcomed to the auditorium’s stage by members of the Livingston Parish School Board. The District Teachers and Principals of the Year were introduced by fellow faculty members and current students whom they mentored during their school years.
The ceremony, which opened with a dinner, was emceed by retiring Superintendent Rick Wentzel. In his opening remarks, Wentzel said all who were to be honored at the convocation possessed, “high qualities and dedication to their chosen profession. If you had not demonstrated that you were special and that you were making a difference in the education of our children you would not have been honored in these ceremonies tonight.”
The first honoree recognized was Candace Shaidee, District Elementary Teacher of the Year. Shaidee, a fourth-grade teacher at Live Oak Elementary, was introduced by Michelle Wheeler, the principal of her school. Wheeler said Shaidee was a role model for the other teachers. She said Shaidee was involved in 4-H and Beta Club, had started a school garden and served “above and beyond the call of duty.”
The District Middle School Teacher of the Year is Shannon Graham, a 23-year veteran of teaching at the Frost School. Her principal, Stacey Wise, said of Graham, “Shannon is a gifted teacher who gets the best out of her students. She is eager to try new strategies and to always put her students first. Shannon is truly the ‘best of the best’ and that is why she has twice been named Teacher of Year.”
Vickie Eaves, an English teacher at Denham Springs High School, was honored as the High School Teacher of the Year. Her principal, Kelly Jones, said of Eaves, “Our school would not be the success that it is without Vickie Eaves. For nine years, she has been an inspiration to our students and to our other teachers. She heads our School Improvement Team and works with our advanced English students. She is one of the most popular teachers in our school and has had exceptional success in preparing her students for their future careers.”
Joe Murphy, newly named superintendent of the Livingston Parish School System, introduced the District Principals of the Year and said of these educational leaders, “Every day, we see on our children’s faces the joy that comes from what they get from their teachers and school administrators. Principals have a ripple effect on the lives of our children. Whatever they do causes positive ripples to go out in all directions, where they have an effect on every teacher and child. I am proud of our principals and the ripples they create.”
Named District Elementary Principal of the Year was Gail DeLee, of Denham Springs Elementary. Murphy said DeLee "has earned the respect of everyone with whom she comes in contact. She shows a constant willingness to do everything it takes to make successes of her students.” Amanda Rodrigue of the school’s faculty said that under DeLee’s leadership the school has become a family. “Our principal is strong and courageous … she proved just how strong she was during the flood of 2016. Throughout this difficult time she led by example. She continues to be a great leader and she shows this by always making our students and their success the number one priority.”
In accepting the award, DeLee remembered being named principal of the school just before the flood. “I will never forget the day the flood came … in a weak moment I asked God, ‘Why did you put me in Denham Springs Elementary just before a flood?’ Despite the flood, we persevered and made it through a difficult and trying time. Today, I am proud and thankful to be the principal of my school.”
This year’s District Middle School Principal of the Year is Greg Hayden, of Juban Parc Junior High. Justin Wax, the assistant principals at the school, said Hayden is “an excellent role model and the students at our school are fortunate to have him as a principal. He gives our teachers and staff a chance to grow professionally. Greg is a man of many talents and is an accomplished musician. But above all, he is a family man and a dedicated educator who puts his students first.”
Kim Albin, principal of the Literacy & Technology Center, is the District High School Principal of the Year. In her introduction, Murphy said Albin has been faced with a “monumental task in managing the challenges of the Literacy and Technology Center. But for Kim, no task is so difficult that she cannot accomplish what is asked of her. Through her leadership, the future is bright for the Center.” Kelly Jennings, who teaches Criminal Justice at the Center said of Albin, “she was meant for greatness! Through her leadership we have increased our enrollment and the credentials earned by our students. She leads by inspiration.”
Albin said she has had a “love of learning” throughout her life, and it has always been a joy to share her knowledge with others. “I was blessed in that I learned a lot from working with outstanding principals and administrators. I knew that becoming a principal would be a challenge but educating children is what I do … it’s my life and my love.”