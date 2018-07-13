The Livingston Parish Council approved a new mosquito abatement district for an area around Denham Springs and Watson area this year but the Council does not want to give it any money.
The Parish Council voted 6-3 Thursday night against asking the parish president to grant the Livingston Parish Mosquito Abatement District 2 and 3 Board $100,000 left in the bank account associated with a parish-wide program that is now defunct because residents voted down a tax that would pay for it..
"If 30 people or 40 people wind up in one season dying, we’re going to spray," said Walker-area Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse during the hour-long debate. "I don't believe that's going to happen ... (but) that is why I think we should keep the money in case it does happen."
Watson-area Councilman Garry "Frog" Talbert said he needs startup cash to qualify for federal grants that could help him buy equipment and start spraying before he goes to his people asking them to pay a fee. He said the mosquito account has $148,000.
Talbert noted that the mosquito district could help in case of an emergency.
Albany-area Councilman Shane Mack said he didn't like the idea of giving over the money, because it "allows you to begin a mosquito abatement program without the vote of the people."
Mack and Livingston-area Councilman Jeff Ard pressed Parish Legal Adviser Chris Moody on whether the money could be used for drainage, because mosquitoes breed in standing water.
Moody said it was a possibility, and the parish could consider asking for an attorney general's opinion.