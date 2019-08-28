On July 31, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
From the area, Olivia B. Lee, of Walker, was appointed to the Advisory Council on the Early Identification of Hearing Impairment in Infants. She is the parent of a young deaf child.
The Early Identification of Hearing Impaired Infants Advisory Council advises the Office of Public Health on various aspects of the development and implementation of the Early Identification of Hearing Impairment in Infants Law. It includes making recommendations on risk factors for hearing loss, program standards and quality assurance, program integration with community resources, materials for distribution, and program implementation and follow-up.