Denham Springs police are investigating an alleged inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a former student at Denham Springs High School, Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack said Friday.
“We are investigating some allegations made against a now former staff member,” Womack said, adding that he doesn’t expect an arrest to be made this weekend while detectives interview those involved.
Livingston Parish Public Schools spokeswoman Delia Taylor confirmed that Tyler Love, an assistant football coach, submitted a letter of resignation with the system on Thursday over the allegations.
“That coach is no longer employed with the school system,” Taylor said.
Love was hired by the school system in August 2018 and taught world geography along with his coaching duties, according to Taylor.
Love did not respond to a Facebook message requesting comment and his page was deleted shortly thereafter.