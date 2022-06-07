Library filled with activities for the week
The Livingston Parish Library summer reading program Oceans of Possibilities is open. Adults, teens and children are invited to read and attend events to earn prizes all summer long.
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed June 19 for Juneteenth and July 4 for Independence Day.
Visit mylpl.info/summerreading to get details, including where to register online. Contact the specific branch by phone or go online at mylpl.info to register for events.
A Magical Day at the Library with Mitch the Magician
- Main Branch in Livingston, 10 a.m. June 14
- Albany-Springfield Branch, 2 p.m. June 14
- Denham Springs-Walker Branch, 10 a.m. June 15
- South Branch, 10 a.m. June 16
- Watson Branch, 2 p.m. June 15
Many other activities are planned for the week.
Main Branch in Livingston, (225) 686-4160
June 9, 2 p.m.: Seashell Trinket Dishes for ages 18+
June 9, 5 p.m.: Pokémon Poke Ball Terrariums for ages 12-18
June 14, 5:30 p.m.: Plastics on Parade with Louisiana Sea Grant for ages 18+.
Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130
June 9, at 2 p.m.: Ocean Life Quilling Aquarium for ages 12-18
June 8, 2 p.m.: Magical Watercolor Jellyfish with Winnie Hughes for ages 8-11
June 15 at 2 p.m.: Art Workshop with Winnie Hughes: Paper Boat at Sea for ages 12-18
Denham Springs-Walker Branch, (225) 686-4140
June 8, 2 p.m.: Seaux Easy for ages 18+
June 8, at 5 p.m.: Magical Watercolor Jellyfish with Winnie Hughes for ages 12-18
June 9, 5 p.m.: Blobfish Slime for ages 8-11
June 10, 2 p.m.: Whale Adventures for ages 12-18
June 13, 9:45 a.m.: Book Babies for ages 0-2
June 13, 3:30 p.m.: Video Gamer’s Day for ages 12-18
June 14, 2 p.m.: DIY Egg Carton Mermaids for ages 8-11
June 15, 2 p.m.: Hooks & Loops Crochet Club for ages 18+
June 15, 5 p.m.: Pokémon Poke Ball Terrariums for ages 12-18
South Branch, (225) 686-4170
June 9, 5 p.m.: Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners — Weathered Beach Flag
June 13, 10:30 a.m.: Waves of Colorful Fun! for ages 8-11
June 13, 10:30 a.m.: Painting Rocks and Seashells for ages 5-7
Watson Branch, (225) 686-4180
June 10, 10:30 a.m.: Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement for ages 0-5
June 10, 2 p.m.: STEM Superstars!: Ocean Conservation for ages 8-11
June 13, 5:30 p.m.: Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners — Weathered Beach Flag
June 14, 10 a.m.: Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club for ages 18 and up
June 14, 6 p.m.: Spine Tinglers Book Club for adults
Virtual Programming
June 10, 10 a.m.: Splendid Sea Shanties — Virtual Ukulele Workshop: Sailor Songs and Learning to Chuck for ages 12 and up
Explore Nature
The Lifelong Learning program at Southeastern Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker, has a full schedule of activities. Visit www.southeastern.edu/acad_research/programs/slc/lifelong/index.html to see the list and to register for classes.
Also, your family can “Explore Nature” at SLU Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Register for each session you plan to attend. Visit tinyurl.com/nthy6dks for information and to register. The events are free and start at 6:30 p.m.
Upcoming sessions are a Bat Presentation on June 23; Ready, Tech, Geaux! Learn to Navigate iNaturalist on July 14; and Louisiana Natives for your Landscape on Aug. 4.