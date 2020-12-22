WALKER — The City Council on Dec. 14 unanimously adopted a budget for the coming fiscal year that anticipates the expenditure of approximately $12.5 million through the general fund and $7 million in the enterprise fund, which funds utilities supplied by the city.
The city’s new fiscal year starts Jan. 1 and will run through Dec. 31, 2021.
This year’s budget closely mirrors the budget for the previous year with the exception that retirement of the debt incurred for the building of the new City Hall will be reflected in the new fiscal year.
The budget anticipates that about $3.3 million will be raised through sales taxes for the general fund. Other major sources of income flowing into the general fund are intergovernmental transferred funds pegged at about $1.3 million, fines and forfeits listed at about $725,000, fees set at $140,000 and other miscellaneous sources of revenue. The city is also anticipating raising an additional $1.4 million in a second sales tax revenue source.
Walker also derives a large amount of its income from its sale of natural gas. The city also receives funds for its various projects and programs through federal, state and parish contributions.
On the expenditure side of the budget ledger, the city anticipates spending about $4.5 million for capital outlay expenses and $2.3 million for general and administrative costs. The Walker Police Department has a budget set at about $2.8 million, while the Street Department’s budget will be $1.3 million. Other major items under expenditures are $588,000 for the parks and recreation and $298,500 for animal control. The city also anticipates spending $659,900 for debt service.
Listed as expenditures within the capital outlay budget is $2.45 million for construction of the City Hall. Funds to widen and overlay Pendarvis Lane during the coming year at set at $1.2 million. Improvements to the Brown and Elm Street bridges and related streets will cost $489,000. A number of additional items costing lesser amounts are also listed under capital outlay projects for the coming year.
Total operating revenues for the enterprise fund are listed at $10.3 million in the proposed budget. Walker supplies natural gas to thousands of customers through its extensive system and it is anticipated that the gas service will bring in about $9.5 million in revenue. Expenses for managing and improving the Gas Department in the coming year are set at $3.3 million. Expenses for the other utilities in the enterprise budget are: Sewer Department, $1.2 million; Water Department, $1.8 million; and Garbage Department, $424,000.
In asking the City Council to approve the budget, Mayor Jimmy Watson said the council had been provided with copies of the budget in advance and that considerable study had gone into preparation of the coming year’s budget. The council passed the budget without comment.
In a related matter, the council agreed to increase the surcharge for natural gas service to customers outside of the city limits from $2 per month to $4 per month and set a surcharge for water service to customers outside the city limits at $2 per month. Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge said the original $2 surcharge for gas had been set in 1980 and had never been increased while costs for maintaining the gas system had grown over the years.
Costs for installing and maintaining water service to customers outside the city limits have also increased over the years, and Etheridge said the surcharge will help the city maintain the service.
Watson said the city’s gas system, which extends all the way to the St. Helena Parish line, requires considerable maintenance and the surcharge will help assure that the gas system is maintained at its current high level.
At the same meeting, the mayor announced that the city will not hold its annual Christmas parade or its Christmas in the Park celebration because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Watson commended council member Scarlett Major for spearheading a Christmas house-decorating contest.
Major said she and a group will be traveling around the city to judge Christmas decorations in the following categories: Best Traditional Decorations, Best Interpretation for the Reason for Season Decorations and the Clark Griswold “Over the Top” Decorations. The latter is drawn from the popular movie, “Christmas Vacation,” where the protagonist, Clark Griswold, goes all out with extensive and sometimes gaudy decorations.
At the same meeting, the council voted unanimously to hire Wesley Clarkson as a full-time officer in the Walker Police Department. Clarkson, a resident of Walker, is POST certified and has had previous law enforcement experience.
At the meeting’s conclusion, Watson thanked the council members and the city’s employees for their service during the past year.
“I am thankful that despite all the challenges during the past year, we made it through the year and I think we made our city better," he said. "I appreciate all that the council and our employees did for the city during the past year. We look forward to a new year that I believe will be marked by the continuing dedication and hard work that our council and staff have shown in the past.”