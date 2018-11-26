LIVINGSTON — A man accused of murdering a woman offering sensual massage services last year was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Chris Landry, 26, was convicted in October by a jury in Livingston Parish of killing Kayla Denham.

Prosecutors say he asked the woman to a home in Denham Springs for a massage and then attacked her with his hands and a steel club and hid her body in a backyard shed.

Landry's attorneys argued the jury should have considered a lesser charge of manslaughter, claiming he acted in a panic when Denham tried to leave with his computer bag.

