HAMMOND — Dr. Nik Abraham, of North Oaks Cardiology, is continuing to break new ground in Louisiana as the first provider to use techniques and devices to treat heart patients in a minimally invasive way at North Oaks Medical Center, a news release said.
Most recently, Abraham became the first cardiologist in Louisiana to use a new type of temporary pacemaker and the first on the north shore to deploy a new type of stenting to treat blockages where one artery branches from another.
He also is one of the few doctors in the state performing alcohol septal ablation to relieve symptoms caused by abnormal thickening of the heart muscle, a news release said.
Coronary artery disease, the leading cause of death in the U.S. in both men and women, “can be a dangerous condition that generally requires lengthy and multiple technically difficult treatments,” Abraham said.
It often results in the buildup of plaque at a site where one artery branches from another, also known as a bifurcation. About 20 to 30 percent of all patients undergoing coronary interventions to open blocked arteries have a bifurcation lesion.
A new device, the Tryton Side Branch Stent approved by the FDA in 2017, is giving cardiologists like Abraham a way to directly target these types of lesions, the release said.
Honored as North Oaks Physician of the Year for 2017, Abraham joined North Oaks Physician Group in 2013. He chaired the Medicine Department on behalf of the North Oaks Medical Center Medical Executive Committee in 2016 and 2017. Since 2014, he also has served on the hospital’s committee responsible for reviewing cardiology cases.