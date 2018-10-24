SPRINGFIELD — A large group of senior citizens gathered at the Council on Aging Meal Site on Oct. 18 to observe the fall edition of the Livingston Parish Seniors and Law Enforcement Together Council Expo, an event that serves to inform residents about ways to healthier, happier and safer lives.
Sandra Cavalier, secretary-treasurer of SALT, said the organization holds two expos annually, one in Denham Springs in the spring and the second in Springfield in the fall.
“We hold these expos so that our senior citizens can have the opportunity to come together for a day of fellowship that also features talks by law enforcement officials and representatives of agencies and businesses that provide services of value to the elderly. Ours is a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting the elderly. Our organization brings together law enforcement, the community and seniors who work together to be of assistance to our older residents,” she said.
In addition to gaining knowledge that can enhance their lives, the senior citizens were served lunch hosted by Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. Numerous door prizes, gift cards and baskets were awarded.
Ard, the event’s principal speaker, explained the purpose behind a proposed half-cent sales tax increase on the Nov. 6 ballot. The tax, if approved by parish voters, will fund a law enforcement officer in every school in the parish. Currently, 10 police officers are serving the 45 schools in the parish. That force includes two Denham Springs policemen, one from the Walker Police Department and seven sheriff’s office deputies. Ard said he wants to see that force increased so that every school has its own officer.
“This is about more than just the protection that a police officer can give to the school. These men and women will interact with the students. They will be mentors for the students and will present a positive presence for law enforcement in the schools,” Ard said.
Pointing out that the school system is growing every year, Ard said provisions in the proposed tax assure that if passed the measure will continue to fund the officers in the school for years into the future.
Ard and Joe Shumate, Denham Springs city marshal, shared safety tips for those attending. They warned against telephone scams targeting seniors.
“Do not fall for telephone calls that ask for your Social Security number or your banking or license numbers. The people making these calls are trying to scam you, and they don’t care who you are. Hang up on them if they start asking for personal information,” Shumate said.
He also called upon senior citizens to safeguard their homes and prevent strangers from coming inside. “If a stranger knocks on your door and asks to use the telephone, tell them no and don’t let them in. Also, don’t let strangers talk you into performing jobs such as paving your driveway. Only do business with people you know and trust,” he said.
Barbara Gooden, representing the Senior Health Information Program, announced Social Security beneficiaries will be getting a 2.8 percent raise in the new year. She added Part B premiums will increase by $1.50. “You should see some of the raise that you are getting because the health fee will not be going up as much,” she said.
Gooden explained that new Social Security cards will be mailed in the near future. She said the cards will be sent in white envelopes and seniors should watch for the new cards in the mail.
Gooden said Social Security recipients should keep their old cards until the end of March 2019 because some health providers will not have the new cards entered into their systems before that time. She added the new cards will not contain Social Security numbers or the sex of the cardholder. She encouraged all senior citizens to examine their health plans and decide if they wish to change their plan.
Vendors participating in the SALT Expo included Adult Protective Services, City of Denham Springs Marshal, Harvest Manor Nursing Home, Louisiana Auto Theft & Insurance Fraud Office, Life Source Hospice, Senior Medicare Patrol, SHIPP, Lighthouse Louisiana and the Livingston Parish Library Adult Services.
The library gave away free large-print books to expo participants.