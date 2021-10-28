Denham Springs and Walker were two of 10 bands competing Oct. 23 in the Dutchtown High Invitational Marching Festival in Geismar.
Competing bands included Rayne, Central, Mount Olive, Brusly, St. Michael, East Ascension, Zachary, Walker and Denham Springs. Dutchtown marched in an exhibition performance.
Erath High won grand champion honor and Walker was named reserve grand champion.
In class AAA, Walker High's band, auxiliary and percussion was first place, East Ascension was second and Denham Springs was third.
Class AA winners were: Erath High was first in band, auxiliary and percussion. Zachary placed second in band.
In class A, St. Michael was first in band and auxiliary.