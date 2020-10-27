HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s Honors and International Initiatives Program announced 30 recipients of the Sophomore Honors Distinction for the spring semester.
Honorees of Sophomore Honors Distinction have completed 15 hours of honors credit earning no grade lower than a B by the end of the fourth regular semester.
Students from the area who were recognized include:
DENHAM SPRINGS: Brooke Harris, Hannah Heinz, and Payton Onellion
LIVINGSTON: Madison Whiddon
SPRINGFIELD: Jaila Golden
HAMMOND: Andrea Crawford, Maya Little, Ashlynn Martell, and Jessica Waldrop
GONZALES: Kaitlin Taylor
PRAIRIEVILLE: David Long