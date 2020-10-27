HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University’s Honors and International Initiatives Program announced 30 recipients of the Sophomore Honors Distinction for the spring semester.

Honorees of Sophomore Honors Distinction have completed 15 hours of honors credit earning no grade lower than a B by the end of the fourth regular semester.

Students from the area who were recognized include:

DENHAM SPRINGS: Brooke Harris, Hannah Heinz, and Payton Onellion

LIVINGSTON: Madison Whiddon

SPRINGFIELD: Jaila Golden

HAMMOND: Andrea Crawford, Maya Little, Ashlynn Martell, and Jessica Waldrop

GONZALES: Kaitlin Taylor

PRAIRIEVILLE: David Long

View comments