overturned box truck in Walker

DOTD camera

One lane of travel was closed for hours Friday morning after an 18-wheeler overturned on a major highway in Walker at Interstate 12.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reported the accident around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Walker South Road at I-12.

Can't see the tweet? Click here.

Live traffic cameras in the area show the box truck on its side with debris scattering the roadway and neighboring grass.

Clean-up efforts at the scene continue as crews work to clear the roadway. 

It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the accident.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route.

View comments