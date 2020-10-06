Many things in the world of sports have been put on hold in recent months, but one thing that stayed on schedule was the annual high school football game between Livingston Parish rivals Albany and Springfield. The schools played a spirited game Thursday, a contest that produced intense but fair play between the two.
That hasn’t always been the case. In one instance, during the summer of 2019, a seven-on-seven scrimmage between the schools was cut short when things got chippy. However, the latest renewal of the game billed as the “Battle of I-12” showed both schools want, and are able, to play a clean game.
Albany won the game 55-25, and has now won five consecutive games over the Bulldogs. The streak began after Springfield had won four in a row, but if the Bulldogs are frustrated by their lack of recent success, it didn’t show on Thursday.
“Let me say this, I think their kids and our kids did a fantastic job handling the rivalry,” Albany coach Mike Janis said. “Unfortunately, in the past we’ve had some incidents that have marred this game and turned it into something negative. I thought the sportsmanship by both teams was fantastic.”
“Those guys are friends when they’re off the field,” he said. “A lot of them play baseball or basketball together, and we want to see those guys be able to come together and be friends after this game.”
Opening the season against each other was unusual, but not unprecedented for the schools. It happened as recently as 2012, but that season, like this one, was affected by exterior circumstances.
The schools were scheduled to play in week two of 2012, but both had their season-opening games canceled in the wake of Hurricane Isaac and its effect on southeast Louisiana.
In recent years, the teams have met in week three.
“This is a little different,” said Springfield coach Ryan Serpas, now in his 13th year leading the Bulldogs. “I really don’t like playing this as the first game of the season. You build up the hype and everything that goes into it, but you usually want a warm-up game or two. I thought our kids came out with great intensity. Now that the game’s behind us, we have to move on and keep trying to get into the win column.”
Springfield has won enough in recent years to make the playoffs, and made a run to the Class 3A semifinals in 2012. Albany, which competes in Class 2A, has made the playoffs each of the past four seasons, but hasn’t made it past the first round. In fact, according to Janis, the Hornets have never won a playoff game since they began playing 11-man football.
Janis has his team focused on a game-by-game approach rather than thinking of the playoffs.
“We’re really not putting an emphasis on (the playoffs) this year,” Janis said. “We did last year and it was something we talked about the entire time. Right now, with the way things are going, we just want to get better week to week. These guys trust each other and if they continue to build on that it will take them where they want to go.”
Albany junior quarterback J.J. Doherty, who threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more in the win over Springfield, believes the Hornets have what it takes to succeed in the playoffs.
“We’re still working, taking it game by game, play by play,” Doherty said. “We work hard in the weight room. It starts there and carries on to the field, and I feel like we’ve got it this year. I really do.”
Based on the way Albany handled its win over Springfield, it appears the Hornets have enough character.