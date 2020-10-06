Denham Springs' Sky Sanders and his fiancée Taylor Morris got wet, taking the plunge themselves for the first swims for their Australian shepherd Chloe and golden retriever Dango in the Dog Splash Zone pond in the Burbank Dog Park at BREC's Burbank Sports Complex, Sept. 27.
The dogs, both under a year old, had waded in water but not done any actual swimming. Dango couldn't get enough, but Chloe got tired occasionally and needed to take a break.
BREC's dog parks reopened a little over a week ago, as the Baton Rouge area moved into Phase 3 of coronavirus restrictions that were put in place in March, and the city-parish's dog parks are now open from sunrise to sunset.