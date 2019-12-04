Library giveaways and closings announced
The Livingston Parish Library is holding two giveaways Saturday at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. Both start at 10 a.m.
The library “is clearing out its closet of supplies, decorations, games, props, and more,” said Public Relations Manager Jeremy Travis. “Teachers and educators who reside or teach in Livingston Parish are invited to join us and search through items to use in their classrooms or day care center.”
Additionally, the library will host a free book giveaway open to all patrons. Patrons of all ages are invited to browse through our collection of gently used books. Titles from a variety of genres and age groups will be available and are free.
For information on these or other events, visit the Library’s website at www.mylpl.info.
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed Dec. 13 for staff training, Dec. 24-26 for Christmas and Dec. 31–Jan. 1 for New Year’s.
Denham Springs Antique Village
- The Kiwanis Lighting of the Christmas Tree is at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, and the Kiwanis Christmas Parade is at 2 p.m. Dec. 14.
- The Christmas Alive Nativity is at 6 p.m. Dec. 21.
- Christmas caroling in the village will be Saturday.
Need help with gifts? Want to help?
Sheriff Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade will accept applications from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday and Dec. 9-13 at 29225 Woodside Drive, Walker. Toy delivery begins at 8 a.m. Dec. 20. Applicants must be home to receive the deliveries. Visit lpso.org/community/Sheriff-Jason-Ards-Christmas-Crusade-1 for specifics.
Donation sites include the Denham Springs, Walker and Watson Walmart locations and Bass Pro Shops on the following dates:
- 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5
- 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
- 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12
- 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14
- 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15
The last day for toy donations is Dec. 18. Donations can be mailed to Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Christmas Crusade, P.O. Box 1515, Livingston, LA 70754.
Hit-a-Thon
The Walker High School Softball program is holding its Hit-a-Thon 2019 on Friday at Sydney Hutchinson Park - Field 2. Concessions will be sold. Entry is $5. Players will begin hitting at 6:30 p.m. Fans can donate and get swings on the field for $1 a hit. Fans will get to vote for the best ugly sweater.
Parade entries sought
The Walker Christmas parade and Santa in the Park is Saturday. The parade starts at 2 p.m. from Walker High, travels down Burgess Avenue, right onto La. 447, right onto Florida Boulevard to Palmetto, then back to the school. Lineup starts at 8 a.m.
Then Santa and Mrs. Claus will be ready to have photos taken with children from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sidney Hutchinson Park, 30500 Corbin Ave. Parents should bring their own camera or cellphone. No pets. End time may change.
Christmas ballet classic planned
The Nutcracker presented by the Tri-Parish Ballet will be held at the Suma Hall Community Center in Satsuma at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
Admission for the Friday night performance is a nonperishable food item for the Community Hands Food Pantry at the First United Methodist Church. Admission for the full performance Saturday is $20. Tickets can be purchased through bontempstix.com/events/the-nutcracker-12-7-2019-55999. For information call (225) 665-3414 or email triparishballet@aol.com.
French Settlement wonderland
The St. Joseph Catholic Church "Winter Wonderland" Food Festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 15710 La. 16, French Settlement.
Various food options area available. The Rev. Jason Palermo's Christmas Village, with 500 major pieces, will be displayed. Craft booths, a classic car and truck show and free activities for the children will be available. The fourth annual light parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and has prizes.
For information call the church office at (225) 698-3110.