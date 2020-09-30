The state Health Department's attempt to shut down a barbecue restaurant that has resisted a state requirement that employees and customers wear masks to stop the spread of the coronavirus will move forward in Livingston Parish following weeks of delays.

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday declined to weigh in on whether the case should continue in Baton Rouge, the seat of state government, or Livingston, the parish seat.

Brian K. Abels, the Livingston Parish district judge presiding over the case, raised the question ahead of a hearing earlier this month and allowed the state's lawyers to ask a higher court where the case should be heard.

The case has been bogged down in procedure since the Louisiana Department of Health pulled Firehouse BBQ's food permit in late July after inspectors noted employees and customers weren't wearing masks.

State lawyers later sued the restaurant and its owner when it didn't close. During that time. It's continued to operate since then and its owner says she has no plans to close.

Abels approved a restraining order that barred the Health Department from taking any action against the restaurant, leaving the case in legal limbo since August. Lawyers for the state had also asked the judge to hold the restaurant in contempt of court for violating a separate court order that required Firehouse to close.

Eunice Danielle Bunch, the restaurant's owner, has called Gov. John Bel Edwards' statewide mandate on face-coverings "illegal" and unfair because it forces businesses to enforce the state's rules.

Lawyers for the state Health Department have said the restaurant endangered public health, and the governor previously called out the restaurant for being "reckless and irresponsible."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and numerous health experts have stressed the importance of face coverings. They say masks limit the spread of the virus, which is mainly spread through respiratory droplets when a person coughs, talks or even breathes.

Experts say it's especially important because an unknown number of people can spread the virus without feeling sick.

Louisiana and federal health officials have credited the governor's mask order for driving down the number of new COVID-19 cases since it went into effect this summer.

Both sides in the Firehouse case were set to offer their evidence at a Sept. 11 hearing, and the health department had planned to include hours of health information about the virus, and likely point to recent federal and state court decisions that found the governor's emergency order was enforceable.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who has been critical of the governor's emergency orders, also filed a report to the court in support of Firehouse BBQ.

No hearing has been set as of Wednesday afternoon.