Northshore Technical Community College will host employers from across the north shore for its Allied Health Career and College Transfer fair from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Hammond Campus, 111 Pride Drive, Hammond.
In attendance will be a variety of employers from industries that directly benefit from NTCC allied health programs such as practical nursing, medical assistant, patient care technician, certified nursing assistant, pharmacy technician, emergency medical technician and electrocardiogram technician. In addition, several colleges that participate in pathway programs with NTCC will be on-site to share information regarding transfer opportunities that lead to four-year degrees.
The 2018 Allied Health Career and Transfer Fair is free for job seekers and is open to students, alumni and the community.
Vendor space is available. Contact Owen Smith at (985) 545-1217 or owensmith1@northshorecollege.edu to reserve a booth.