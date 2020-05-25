The 2019-20 principals of the year in the Livingston Parish public schools system are Julie Dugas, of Freshwater Elementary School; Kris Rountree, of Holden High School; and Bryan Wax, of Denham Springs Junior High School, who is also a finalist for Louisiana middle school principal of the year.
The parish's teachers of the year are Michelle Booth, of Juban Parc Elementary School; Melissa Belgard, of Denham Springs Junior High School; and Eric Fasbender, of Live Oak High School.
The grade-level teachers of the year at the various Livingston Parish public schools are:
High schools: John Legoria, Albany High; Melissa McCaa, Denham Springs Freshman High; Stacey Thomasson, Doyle High; Jennifer Vulgamore, Holden High; Eric Fasbender, Live Oak High; Jo Lynn Hegwood, Walker Freshman; and Bridget Albright, Walker High.
Middle schools: James Pechon, Albany Middle; Melissa Belgard, Denham Springs Junior High; Jennifer Kemp, Holden Middle; Rebeka Fairburn, Juban Parc Junior High; Robyn Lee, Live Oak Junior High; Janet DeLee, Live Oak Middle; Melissa Anderson, Maurepas; Robin Skinner, North Corbin Junior High; Meghann Ringo, Southside Junior High; Erica Ablak, Springfield Middle; and Alicia Guidry, Westside Junior High.
Elementary schools: Cheryl Criswell, Albany Lower Elementary; Michelle K. Stewart, Albany Upper Elementary; Janine Archer, Denham Springs Elementary; Mallory Craig, Doyle Elementary; Pam Davis, Eastside Elementary; Anthony Elliot, French Settlement Elementary; Shannon Seal, Freshwater Elementary; Lindsey Lee, Gray’s Creek Elementary; Shawn Wascom, Holden Elementary; Michelle Booth, Juban Parc Elementary; Emily Artieta, Levi Milton Elementary; Chantel Waguespack, Lewis Vincent Elementary; Tammy Harvin, Live Oak Elementary; Jessica Janis, Maurepas; Jhann Ratliff, North Corbin Elementary; Sealy Pettavino, North Live Oak Elementary; Jeanette Hogan, Northside Elementary; Buffie Harrell, Seventh Ward Elementary; Elizabeth Abbott, South Fork Elementary; Angie Elkins, South Live Oak Elementary; Kayleigh Wells, Springfield Elementary; Angelle Maher, Southside Elementary; and Amber Guillot, Walker Elementary.