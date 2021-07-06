On June 17, members of Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community met with a representative from North Oaks Medical Center to donate 100 Raise-A-Reader packets to the North Oaks maternity unit.
These packets are distributed by the hospital staff to new parents. The packets contain practical items like small stuffed teddy bears and burp cloths, as well as new storybooks for the parents to read to their babies. The goal is to instill a love of reading that will remain with the child as he or she grows, which will help them do better in school, and in life.
The packets were provided by both Sunshine Ladies and Wednesday Volunteers, which are the two clubs that are Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family And Community. This is one of the group's ongoing literacy projects.
Other TVFC literacy projects include giving dictionaries to every third grader in the parish every year, and the scholarship program for graduating high school seniors.
Members of Sunshine Ladies also donated hand-knitted or crocheted newborn and preemie beanies, swaddlers for preemies, and specially made pillowcases for the Cuddle Cots used by the hospital. The members also donated crayons and coloring books, activity books, workbooks and various puzzles to help occupy hospitalized children on the pediatric unit at the hospital, as well as brightly colored children's socks and pillowcases.
Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community is the all-volunteer arm of the LSU Agriculture Center Extension Service. To learn more about TVFC, or its projects visit www.tangivfc.com or email President Marie Heck at marie_heck@yahoo.com or membership chairman Sue Nelson at suenelson41@yahoo.com. Wednesday Volunteers meet on the first Wednesday of the month, and Sunshine Ladies meet on the first Tuesday every month.