Livingston Parish school leaders hosted a Watch Night Celebration for Albany Middle School Principal John Hill on July 16 to honor him for being named a finalist for Louisiana Principal of the Year.
The in-person celebration was held in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Education’s virtual ceremony, which honored all finalists and announced the state’s top winners.
“We wanted to do something special to celebrate John’s accomplishments and the recognition he is receiving from state education leaders. To be a finalist for the state’s Principal of the Year award is a tremendous honor,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said. “John’s hard work, dedication and leadership skills are exemplary, and they serve as model qualities for all our campus leaders.”
Murphy said Livingston Parish has had three finalists for the state’s top principal award for the past three years, noting that Juban Parc Junior High Principal Greg Hayden was a state finalist in 2020, and Denham Springs Junior High Principal Bryan Wax was a state finalist in 2021.
“We are very proud of all our school principals. They have tough jobs, and we expect much from them,” Murphy said. “There’s no doubt that their excellent leadership skills and passion for student learning are key ingredients in our district’s success of being among the top school districts in the state.”
Attending the event were many school leaders from across the parish, faculty from Albany Middle School and Hill’s family.