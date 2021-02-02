DENHAM SPRINGS — The staff and volunteers of the city’s Main Street organization have a suggestion for those seeking a brief and interesting escape from the confines of home brought on by the pandemic: Come to the Historic Downtown District for a visit at the Old City Hall Museum on Mattie Street where large chapters of the city’s history were written and now preserved.
Donna Jennings, director of Main Street Denham Springs, said the Old City Hall Museum “is one of our city’s jewels and for those who have never visited the museum, you are missing quite a treat.”
The museum serves as a repository of documents and artifacts that have been donated through the years, a central location where locals interested in history are willing to loan items for viewing by the public, and a place that houses temporary displays, including on two occasions informative productions from the Smithsonian Institution.
“Safety protocols associated with the coronavirus pandemic has limited the large displays that we have been able to bring to the people of the area in the past, but the museum still houses some interesting exhibits, artworks, and new items from time to time,” Jennings said.
The current exhibit is “The Culture of Denham Springs: Local Culture, the Heart and Soul of a Town.”
The Old City Hall, which has served Denham Springs in various capacities since its official opening in 1940, remains the property of the city. However, the museum is the handiwork of Main Street Denham Springs.
Pat Genre, who is chairperson of the volunteer group that serves under the banner of Main Street Denham Springs, said the museum was developed by local volunteers over the years and that it has always strived to fulfill its mission, which is to preserve the history of Denham Springs and Livingston Parish.
First-time visitors to the museum will almost always start their visit with introductions from Kathleen Dawkins, a part-time city employee who is the museum’s guide. Dawkins is always eager to relate the museum’s history and her knowledge of the place that she serves is readily discerned by the museum visitor.
She begins her history lesson by explaining the origins of the building.
“In 1939, during the later years of the Great Depression, a group of workers brought together by the Works Progress Administration built what you see today as a museum," she said during a recent tour.
The Old City Hall began service as the central administration center of Denham Springs, she said. All the city offices were located in the building, including the Denham Springs Police Department and the City Marshal’s Office … the city’s jail, now on the second floor, was originally in the basement but was later moved to where it is today.
Dawkins points out that the classic, snow white art deco building was erected not far from the site of natural springs that led to the city’s founding and contributed to its name. The building’s location near what was then the commercial heart of the young town served the city for about 30 years.
In the 1970s, the growing community, now a city, needed a larger City Hall and a new building was erected on Government Street. The structure was left empty and renamed Old City Hall. Ironically, the city’s newest City Hall, established after the flood of 2016 in a former bank building, is now right down the same street on which the Old City Hall stands.
“For a long time, this building stayed empty and I understand that the Police Department turned the building into a haunted house that I guess they used to raise some funds at Halloween. It was something of a shame to leave this fine building empty, and some local citizens finally stepped up and decided that with the city’s help, they could turn the building into a museum. They saved the building and today we have this museum,” Dawkins said.
Genre takes up the story from that point. She explains that Lionel Kabel, an author, artist and historian who had moved to Denham Springs, “fell in love with building.”
“He had a vision that the Old City Hall could be turned into a museum that could serve as repository of the history of the city and the parish. Volunteers began to step up, and by 2009 plan for the museum had been completed. And with the help of many, the building began to fill with items and documents of historical significance along with some art,” she related.
Genre said a local historical association originally undertook the task of founding the museum but Main Street Denham Springs adopted the museum and that organization continues to guide the museum to this day. Genre said she is grateful for the volunteers who constantly work to make the museum relevant and filled with displays and artifacts that are of general interest.
She said the group welcomes new volunteers.
“Our volunteers make it happen. For instance, Jenny Bauer, a great photographer and patron of the museum, works under the assumption, ‘If you build it, they will come.’ That somewhat explains our philosophy. We keep the museum alive so that residents from this area and visitors who come from many different parts of the country, will have a place to go to learn about the people and the history of this area.”
Volunteers with Main Street Denham Springs raise funds for the museum through extravaganzas that are held each year and from the Chef’s Evening in the Antique Village which is scheduled for Dec. 2.
Jennings said the museum has housed some permanent exhibits since its founding but that temporary exhibits and special shows have kept the collection fresh and have attracted repeat visitors.
While no large special exhibits are planned until the virus imposed restrictions have passed, some new items are added to the museum from time to time. For example, recently Teri Sullivan, a local artist who is a frequent contributor to exhibits at the nearby Arts Council of Livingston Parish Gallery, contributed some formal gowns with historical connections that she found in a residence she and her husband purchased recently in Natchez, Mississippi.
Of particular interest at this time is a comprehensive exhibit of World War II memorabilia on the second floor of the museum. At the heart of the collection is an extensive array of items left behind by Lt. John S. Hardin, a native of Denham Springs. Hardin lost his life in 1945 over the Pacific Ocean when the B-29 bomber on which he was serving was lost. The crew of the plane was never found.
Hardin’s nephew Wayne Hardin, donated what his uncle had left behind. Included is his military trunk full of personal items, pictures, records, uniforms and many other things that tell the story of a local hero.
Those interested in World War II history could spend a considerable amount of time perusing the collection found in this room of the museum alone, Jennings points out.
“Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser keeps reminding the people of Louisiana that during the pandemic, when extensive travel is limited, that they should undertake some ‘staycations,’ short trips to points of interest right here in Louisiana," Jennings said. "A trip to our museum, followed by a visit to the nearby Antique Village, offers a great one-day escape. We invite everyone to come see what we have to offer in the Historic Downtown District. Many good people have worked hard to make our museum a reality and we want to share this gem of a place with others."
Jennings said the museum sponsors a website that is updated on a regular basis and she encourages those interested in the museum to check on the site from time to time to learn what is being offered at the museum.
The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.