HAMMOND — The Southeastern Louisiana University College Republicans recently held two forums on Southeastern’s campus in an effort to help educate students and community members.
In collaboration with the College Democrats, the two organizations hosted a “Blue Meets Red” event Oct. 26. Held “on the S” in the Student Union, the forum was to inform and discuss hot topic issues while educating how broad the political spectrum is, according to a news release.
The same evening, with a goal to bridge the gap between the younger and older generations, the College Republicans partnered with the Tangipahoa Republican Parish Executive Committee to host a Secretary of State forum. Students, community members and conservative leaders had the opportunity to hear from candidates A.G. Crowe, Rep. Rick Edmonds and Rep. Julie Stokes on how they want to bring a new perspective to the state offices in Louisiana, according to the news release.
The organization also partnered with members of the St. Tammany Parish Republican Executive Committee and Professional Women of St. Tammany to host a voter-registration drive on the Southeastern campus, in which they registered approximately 50 students to vote.
The Southeastern Louisiana University College Republicans is a newly reformed organization at Southeastern with a mission to promote the principles and values of the Republican Party, according to the release.
All students at Southeastern are welcome to join the College Republicans or attend any meetings or events. The College Republicans are not allowed to endorse any candidate but encourage all students to get involved in campaigns, according to the news release.
For information about the SLU College Republicans, contact Kayleigh Reneau at (985) 445-3769 or visit the organization on social media: @slu_republicans on Instagram; Southeastern La University Republicans on Facebook; and @SLUrepublicans on Twitter. Its next meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday to honor veterans at Southeastern and in the community.