The Livingston Parish Library will host its fourth annual comic con event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. Patrons of all ages are invited to celebrate their favorite fandom at the free event, which is open to the public.
Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the Livingston Parish Library Comic Con is a celebration of all things comic book, movie, television, video games and pop culture. Attendees can participate in games and activities, interact with local authors, illustrators and graphic novelists, or cosplay as their favorite characters. Costumes are not required to attend but are encouraged.
The annual comic con event began as a kickoff to the library’s Summer Reading Program in 2015. The popularity of the event led to the decision to host the program as its own separate event.
The Livingston Parish Library Comic Con will consist of a series of events and activities for patrons of all ages. Teen and tween fans of the “Harry Potter” series by J.K. Rowling can participate in the library’s TriWizard Tournament. After being sorted into different teams, participants will compete in a series of challenges similar to those presented in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” Following the competition, patrons will be invited to participate in friendly games of Quidditch or attend a wand-making class in the library’s meeting room.
This year’s event will feature an interactive superhero play presented by members of the library’s youth staff. Children ages 3 and older can enjoy an epic battle when Super Librarian takes on The Story Eraser. In this original play, an evil villain has erased all the library’s stories, and the Super Librarian needs the help of the audience to defeat the villain and restore the stories.
Between scheduled events, comic con attendees can participate in ongoing activities, including tabletop gaming, face painting, superhero crafts, fan art, photo ops, live-action Pokemon, graphic artists and more. Representatives from STARFLEET Region 3, the Louisiana chapter of the International Star Trek Fan Association, will be in attendance. Attendees also will have the opportunity to purchase comics and memorabilia from Southeast Cards and Comics.
In addition to the schedule of events and activities, all attendees will be entered into a raffle to win one of three gift baskets.
2019 Livingston Parish Library Comic Con Schedule
1 p.m.: Comic Con Begins
1:30 p.m.: TriWizard Tournament (west meeting room)
1:30 p.m.: Camp Half Blood (east meeting room)
3 p.m.: Quidditch Games (west meeting room)
3 p.m.: Super Librarian vs. The Story Eraser (east meeting room)
For information or details about this year’s comic con event, visit the library website at mylpl.info/comic-con-2019.