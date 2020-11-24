Main Street cancels Holiday Chef's Evening
Due to the Governor’s recent extension of the coronavirus Phase 3 guidelines, the members of the Denham Springs Main Street association have canceled the Holiday Chef’s Evening this year.
The group is already making plans to come back bigger and better on Dec. 2, 2021, which will include a celebration of the 20th year of Chef's Evening.
Main Street thanked the community, local restaurants, the Antiques Village merchants and the City of Denham Springs for their continued support. The downtown area is being decorated for Christmas, the merchants remain open.
Open House is still planned
Denham Springs Main Street invites everyone to its annual Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 28 when shops in the Antique Village will offer special sales and refreshments. Shops will have prepackaged refreshments for guests. Stores will have Christmas music and be decorated.
Mascots will visit locations between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., including Bigners Pets at Cavalier House Books, Santa Clause & Serenity Center of Performing Arts at Avenue Allure, Photo Booth at Heritage House Antiques, Nutcracker Performers at Arts Council of LP, Chic Fil A at Salassi Jewelry, and Petey the Pelican (Pelican State Credit Union) at St. Charles Place.
A full-sized sleigh will be in front of Heritage House Antiques for photo opportunities. Volunteers from Abundant Life Church will serve hot chocolate in front of Rusty Rooster.
Early voting continues
Early voting for the Dec. 5 election continues through Saturday, Nov. 28. Voting will be closed Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving) and Friday, Nov. 27 (Acadian Day). Early voting hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Early voting in Livingston Parish is at 29938 S. Magnolia St., Livingston, and at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library, 8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs.
Early voting in Tangipahoa Parish is at the Parish Courthouse, 110 N. Bay St., No. 103, Amite, and the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office Substation, 15475 Club Deluxe Road, Hammond.
Voters in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes will vote on a state constitutional amendment to allow an out-of-state resident to serve on a public postsecondary education board of supervisors and choose between Allen H. Borne Jr. (D) and Eric Skrmetta (R) for Public Service Commission District 1.
The mayor’s race for the Village of French Settlement is between Rhonda Lobell (R) and Haley Unbehagen (R), and the mayor’s race for the Village of Port Vincent is between Monya H. Crowell (R) and Angela Elmore (no party).
Various seats for the Republican State Central Committee are also on the ballot.
In Hammond City Court, the City Marshal race is between Charles "Bert" Deliberto (R) and "Pat" Farris (R).
The Village of Tangipahoa mayoral race is between Dawn D. Gray (D) and Sheila Martin (D).
In Roseland, voters will select a chief of police between Ray Francois (D) and Andrew Henderson (no party).
The Town of Amite City will select a council member for District 3, between Claire Bel (no party) and Emanuel Zanders III (D).
Also on the ballot is Republican State Central Committee member for 6th Senatorial District, Division H.
There is a parish tax renewal, and several smaller agencies are looking at taxes.
Livingston library announces holiday closings
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following dates in November and December:
- Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26-27 for Thanksgiving
- Thursday, Dec. 24 — Saturday, Dec. 26 for Christmas
- Thursday, Dec. 31 — Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Holiday
Blood drive planned at library branch
The Livingston Parish Library is partnering with LifeShare Blood Center to host a blood drive at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. The LifeShare bus will be parked in the branch parking lot from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Call the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the online event calendar at www.mylpl.info for details.
Attend SLU classes in Walker
Southeastern Louisiana University will be holding classes at its Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Check out the class listing and register at https://tinyurl.com/y6yxo3ly.