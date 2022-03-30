With the establishment of its new headquarters in Denham Springs, LA Pro hosted a grand opening event to commemorate the business milestone.
Owner and founder Adam Cutrer and partner Chandler LeGrange were on site to host the event and welcome guests and visitors.
Cutrer is the CEO of LA Pro. He is also a licensed FAA Air Traffic Controller, veteran and an entrepreneur. LeGrange is the partner and founder of an additional business in partnership with Cutrer and heads up the surveillance and security part of the business. He is also a veteran and entrepreneur.
“For a decade, LA Pro and its two sister companies have been providing meaningful jobs that improve the quality of life for our customers and our community," Cutrer said. "I am committed to the growth of our employees and businesses as we develop a strong community partnership to really make a difference.”
Over 50 guests, family members, business associates and officials were on hand for the ribbon cutting event, facilitated by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. LA Pro is locally owned and specializes in debris removal. The company also offers commercial maintenance and has a solution-based technology division. The company is at 23286 Springhill Drive in Denham Springs.