The Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community held its 38th annual Holiday Ideas Showcase & Bunco event Sept. 26 at the Ponchatoula Community Center. This is its major fundraising event of the year, a news release said.
Bunco is a major part, as was the chance to win one of more than 25 door prizes. Holiday crafts, all handmade by members, were for sale. A Parade of Prizes, offering over 50 prizes, was another activity. Admission included a luncheon of jambalaya, coleslaw and brownies.
Opening events included the Hammond High Magnet School Army Junior ROTC and Ponchatoula Mayor Bob Zabbia, who greeted participants.
Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community is the all-volunteer arm of the LSU Ag Center Extension Service, part of a statewide organization originally formed in 1936, Louisiana Volunteers For Family And Community. Its purpose has always been "to serve and strengthen families in our community," the release said.
The group assists a veteran's home, local pregnancy centers and nursing homes, the local homeless shelter, and SAFE, a refuge for abused women. Literacy programs include the Raise-A-Reader project and donating dictionaries to local elementary schools. A college scholarship is given to a graduating senior from Tangipahoa Parish who has participated in 4-H. For 2019, the club awarded two scholarships, in large part to the 2018 Holiday Ideas Showcase & Bunco, the release said.
TVFC has two chapters, Sunshine Ladies and Wednesday Volunteers. Guests are welcome at meeting to learn about projects. Message marie_heck@yahoo.com or call the LSU AG Center Office at (985) 748-5462 or visit www.tangivfc.com for information.