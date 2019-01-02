Spring 2019 registration for Northshore Technical Community College open
Registration is open for spring 2019 courses at Northshore Technical Community College. NTCC offers academic, technical, and career programs.
Classes will be offered at campuses in Lacombe, Hammond, Bogalusa and Greensburg; as well as the Connect to Success program at Southeastern Louisiana University and the Livingston Literacy Center in Walker. Day, evening, weekend and online courses are available.
Spring classes will begin Jan. 23. New students must apply for free online at www.northshorecollege.edu.
For information, contact a local NTCC campus:
Connect to Success: SLU-Hammond and Livingston Literacy Center in Walker. (985) 549-5142
Hammond Area Campus: (985) 543-4120
Lacombe Campus: (985) 545-1244.
Sullivan Campus: Bogalusa. (985) 732-6640, Ext. 100
Florida Parishes Campus: Greensburg. (225) 222-4251
Free seminars for look at weight loss program
Tracy Miller, Ideal You at North Oaks registered dietitian, will lead two free seminars about Ideal Protein in January.
Dates are 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of North Oaks Clinic Building, 15813 Paul Vega, MD, Drive, Hammond, or 5:40 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Oaks Primary Care, 28799 Walker South Road, Suite 1 Walker. Visit www.northoaks.org/weightloss or call Ideal You at North Oaks at (985) 230-1880 or (225) 686-4880 to register for the seminar of your choice.
Plan to arrive 15 to 30 minutes early to receive a free body composition analysis scan. Seminar participants who decide to register for the program will receive $50 off the one-time registration fee to help jumpstart their weight loss resolutions.
Arts Council features new member
The Parish Photography League has joined the Arts Council of Livingston Parish for 2019. The organization is made up of local photographers who share their passion and skills with like-minded people and is open to new members.
The Arts Council will be hosting a photography exhibit, “The Best of 2018,” in January and February from the Parish Photography League. The exhibit will begin Jan. 5 and end Feb. 23. The free opening reception will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Photographers will be present, and light refreshments will be served.