The Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community, a program through the LSU Agriculture Extension Services, will receive a commendation from Gov. John Bel Edwards during National Volunteer Week, April 22-27.
The recognition says the mission of the group is to “strengthen individuals, family and communities through education, leadership and action” and “the members of this group are invaluable in the time volunteered promoting their mission through unselfish deeds.”
LVFC is active in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.
Livingston Parish groups include Can Do’s for Family and Community, Walker; Lady Bugs, Livingston; Albany for Family and Community and Port Vincent for Family and Community.
Tangipahoa Parish LVFC groups are Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community and Sunshine Ladies Volunteers for Family and Community.