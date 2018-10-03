North Oaks' fourth annual Play It Safe event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at Cate Square in Historic Downtown Hammond.
The free, interactive safety event is designed to increase safety awareness through education, demonstrations and activities for families with children ages 12 and under. Cate Square will be divided into three zones families can explore. The zones represent the areas where injuries are most likely to occur: the home, motorized vehicles and sports/outdoors.
North Oaks Trauma Program Manager Tyler Brignac encourages people to pay attention to motor vehicle crashes because it is a preventable health risk that still manages to indiscriminately kill thousands of people in the U.S. each year.
“In Louisiana alone, 757 people died as a result of an MVC in 2016, and the number increased to 792 in 2017. Last year, we treated 309 patients for MVC-related injuries at North Oaks Medical Center’s Level II Trauma Center. Twenty of the 309 died,” he said.
Brignac said impairment and distraction are factors in the crashes. Alcohol and prescription medications can impair a driver. When something warns about avoiding heavy equipment, remember cars and all-terrain vehicles are heavy equipment also, he said.
“Anything that takes your focus off the road is a distraction that can lead to a MVC with tragic consequences,” Brignac said. This can include texting, talking on phones, eating, putting on makeup, shuffling music playlists and more.