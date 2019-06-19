Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family And Community held its annual volunteers luncheon on May 23 at Murphy's Seafood Restaurant in Hammond.
Numerous members of the organization were recognized for their years of service in the community, as well as for achievements. Past President Sandra Madere was recognized for her 40 years of volunteer service with TVFC.
Guests attending the luncheon included the two high school seniors who received the annual TVFC college scholarships. Two scholarships of a $1,000 each were awarded. The first scholarship went to Shaylee Puls, who graduated from Hammond High School. Puls plans to attend Louisiana Tech for engineering and STEM/education. The second scholarship was awarded to Dustin Husser, who graduated from Loranger High School. He plans to attend Northshore Technical College to become an electrician.
Tangipahoa Volunteers For Family and Community is an all-volunteer branch of the LSU Extension Service. Email President Marie Heck at Marie_heck@yahoo.com, or call the Amite LSU Ag Extension Center office at (985) 748-5462 for information.