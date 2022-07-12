MedCentris Wound Healing Institute held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 30.
MedCentris opened Sept. 29, 2021. It is located at 31839 La. 16, Suite B, Denham Springs and is open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The phone is (225) 215-5134.
The open-house event was attended by various Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce staff and ambassadors along with MedCentris personnel and founders Dr. Shaun Carpenter and Todd Shaffett.
“This is a great day for us, opening up a clinic here in Denham Springs,” Carpenter began in a statement to the attendees. “This is a critical area of our footprint. Livingston Parish is filled with patients that need our help.”
MedCentris offers several services to patients including urgo wraps, total contact casting, ultrasonic debridement and negative pressure device therapy, a news release said. The types of wounds healed can range in size and situation.