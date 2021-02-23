The Livingston Parish 4-H Cookery was held as a virtual contest this year. 4-H members created “picture stories” or videos of themselves cooking their dishes and submitted them along with a copy of their recipe.
Ten members from around the parish prepared 24 dishes and competed in six cookery contests. The first-place winners in the Seafood, Beef, Poultry, Egg, Sugar and Bento Box contests will have the opportunity to compete in the spring at the Regional 4-H Cookery Contest.
Winners of 2021 4-H Cookery
Egg Cookery – Appetizer/Salad
1st Place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large
2nd Place: Evelynn Wintz, member-at-large
Egg Cookery – Main Dish
1st Place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Junior High
Poultry Cookery – Chicken
1st Place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large
2nd Place: Autumn Herring, member-at-large
Poultry Cookery – Processed Poultry Products
1st Place: Taylor Coates, French Settlement Junior/Senior High
2nd Place: Caden Gates, – Live Oak Junior High
Poultry Cookery – Other Poultry Meats
1st Place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Junior High
Seafood Cookery – Oyster
1st Place: Kindal Coates, French Settlement Junior/Senior High
2nd Place: Caden Gates, Live Oak Junior High
Seafood Cookery – Fish/Other
1st Place: Colten Gates: Live Oak Junior High
Seafood Cookery – Crawfish
1st Place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large
2nd Place: Autumn Herring, member-at-large
Beef Cookery – Quick & Easy Main Dish
1st Place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large
2nd Place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Junior High
3rd Place: Casidee McDonald, Doyle Elementary
Beef Cookery – One-Dish Meal
1st Place: Sawyer Herring, Holden Junior/Senior High
2nd Place: Oaklee Bigner, Doyle Elementary
3rd Place: Caden Gates, Live Oak Junior High
Sugar Cookery – Candy
1st Place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large
Sugar Cookery – Pies
1st Place: Sawyer Herring, Holden Junior/Senior High
2nd Place: Oaklee Bigner, Doyle Elementary
Bento Box
1st Place: Caden Gates, Live Oak Junior High
2nd Place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Junior High