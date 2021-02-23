The Livingston Parish 4-H Cookery was held as a virtual contest this year. 4-H members created “picture stories” or videos of themselves cooking their dishes and submitted them along with a copy of their recipe.

Ten members from around the parish prepared 24 dishes and competed in six cookery contests. The first-place winners in the Seafood, Beef, Poultry, Egg, Sugar and Bento Box contests will have the opportunity to compete in the spring at the Regional 4-H Cookery Contest.

Winners of 2021 4-H Cookery

Egg Cookery – Appetizer/Salad

1st Place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large

2nd Place: Evelynn Wintz, member-at-large

Egg Cookery – Main Dish

1st Place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Junior High

Poultry Cookery – Chicken

1st Place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large

2nd Place: Autumn Herring, member-at-large

Poultry Cookery – Processed Poultry Products

1st Place: Taylor Coates, French Settlement Junior/Senior High

2nd Place: Caden Gates, – Live Oak Junior High

Poultry Cookery – Other Poultry Meats

1st Place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Junior High

Seafood Cookery – Oyster

1st Place: Kindal Coates, French Settlement Junior/Senior High

2nd Place: Caden Gates, Live Oak Junior High

Seafood Cookery – Fish/Other

1st Place: Colten Gates: Live Oak Junior High

Seafood Cookery – Crawfish

1st Place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large

2nd Place: Autumn Herring, member-at-large

Beef Cookery – Quick & Easy Main Dish

1st Place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large

2nd Place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Junior High

3rd Place: Casidee McDonald, Doyle Elementary

Beef Cookery – One-Dish Meal

1st Place: Sawyer Herring, Holden Junior/Senior High

2nd Place: Oaklee Bigner, Doyle Elementary

3rd Place: Caden Gates, Live Oak Junior High

Sugar Cookery – Candy

1st Place: Jacob Hutchison, member-at-large

Sugar Cookery – Pies

1st Place: Sawyer Herring, Holden Junior/Senior High

2nd Place: Oaklee Bigner, Doyle Elementary

Bento Box

1st Place: Caden Gates, Live Oak Junior High

2nd Place: Colten Gates, Live Oak Junior High

View comments