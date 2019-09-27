The Livingston Parish Council has made yet another step in the plight for parishwide zoning and drainage solutions by adopting in full a 2013 Master Plan document that opens officials to applying for grants to fund the process.

Though dated, the Envision Livingston document was drafted using a $450,000 Federal Emergency Management Agency grant that funded surveys, studies and analyzing the parish at the time to determine what needed to be done to fuel growth. The document was never implemented, and since then the 2016 flood hit, dramatically changing many facets of the parish’s operations, but in adopting it in full this week it paves the way for officials to renew the effort to revitalize the parish.

The council member spearheading the effort, in particular the zoning effort, Tracy Girlinghouse, had presented the idea of adopting the old plan at a meeting in August, but he gave the other councilmen a month to look over the extensive document. On Thursday, the council unanimously decided to follow his recommendation.

There had been some question last month whether adopting the plan in full was a sleight at the nine-member Master Plan Committee the council implemented in the spring, made up of their own appointees.

That group has been meeting monthly to break down the elements of the Master Plan and determine how best to proceed, but there was some frustration brewing as the committee was stalled due to lack of funds and the council wasn’t seeing any tangible movement.

Adopting the Master Plan in full, however, is seen as a win for both sides. Master Plan Committee chair Gerald Burns, who served on the committee that drafted the 2013 document, said it is a positive step that will open the door to funding and grant opportunities.

“There was a communication gap but we’re back on target, we just asked them to give us direction and they asked to let them know what we’re doing in detail so they can give us feedback on how to go forward,” Burns said.

Girlinghouse said his goal is to bring parishwide zoning to the area within two years if grants can be secured to fund the costs of studies, land surveys, maps and public forums. He said the current master plan suggests hiring a position strictly working on the plan’s goals, and he hopes to bring that to Parish President Layton Ricks sometime soon.

“It should’ve been done a long time ago, but it’s done now and we’re moving forward,” he said.

There are still many factors yet to be determined, and full implementing zoning and drainage solutions, as well as the many other guidelines from the master plan, will take years and an as-yet unknown amount of money.

But for now, movement on a long-dormant parishwide plan is a win, according to Burns and Girlinghouse.

“It’s very positive, we really are encouraged, it’s a very positive thing,” Burns said.