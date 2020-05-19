Despite changes to the format, the Live Oak Middle Cardboard Challenge hosted by the Live Oak Middle Library and faculty member Amanda Jones was held for 2020.
This year's challenge was done at home due to the stay-at-home orders for coronavirus.
Colten and Caden Gates, sixth graders at Live Oak Middle School, won with "The Eagle Drive Inn," a drive-in movie theater complete with cars, movie trays and a concession stand.
Rules for the contest said 90% of the creation must be cardboard. The other materials can include recycled materials and wood.
Students were encouraged to gather cardboard boxes of all sizes, including packing containers, shoe boxes and cereal boxes; empty containers, including strawberry baskets, cupcakes, bottles, bottle caps, milk cartons and egg cartons; old fabric; colored duct tape; balls; and art supplies to use in their creations.