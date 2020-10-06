At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, elective medical procedures, including cancer screening, were largely put on hold to prioritize urgent needs and reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19 in health care settings.
One consequence of this has been a substantial decline in cancer screening, a news release said.
As Baton Rouge businesses reopen and restrictions are eased, many health care facilities are offering elective procedures again, including cancer screening. Restarting cancer screening requires careful consideration of the risks and benefits of screening, along with ensuring safety for both patients and health care personnel, the release said.
Decisions about restarting screening depend on many factors, and they may not be the same for every person.
If an appointment for screening was postponed or canceled, patients should talk to their health care team about when to reschedule. Providers can discuss balancing the risks and benefits of being screened now or postponing for a later date, considering personal and family history, other risk factors, and the timing of the last screening test.
“Finding breast cancer early and getting high-quality cancer treatment are the most important strategies to prevent deaths from breast cancer. Getting regular screening tests is a critically important part of finding breast cancer early,” said Kaitlin Sylvester, senior manager of cancer control strategic partnerships for the American Cancer Society. “Breast cancer screening disparities are already evident and without focused attention are likely to increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts to promote breast cancer screening and overcome barriers for populations with low screening prevalence must be at the forefront of our focus.”
Many women get an annual mammogram for breast cancer screening. However, the American Cancer Society and other leading organizations recommend that average risk women ages 55 and older can be screened every two years. Women 55 or older who had a normal mammogram within the last year could choose to have their next mammogram up to 24 months after your last one.
As your regular facility for health care returns to providing cancer screening, it’s important that it is done as safely as possible. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommendations for health care facilities to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission:
- Screening centers should be available to answer questions from patients via phone or web portal before and after the screening procedure.
- Patients should be pre-screened for COVID-related symptoms before screening appointments.
- Scheduling of appointments should allow for physical distancing between patients, and longer appointment times, if needed, to avoid crowding in waiting rooms and patient care areas.
- There should be limitations on visitors other than patients and their caregivers into the screening facility.
- If not done in front of the patient, the screening center should be able to explain how often equipment and surfaces are disinfected and cleaned.
- Everyone, including patients and staff, should wear a face covering or face mask, where appropriate. There should be frequent hand-washing and use of hand sanitizer by staff, patients and visitors.
The American Cancer Society estimates 3,910 Louisiana women will be diagnosed this year with breast cancer, and 640 will die from it. Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women after skin cancer, and it is the second leading cause of death caused by cancer after lung cancer. Although sometimes found after symptoms appear, many women with the disease report having no symptoms.
The most common symptom is a newly formed lump or mass. While a painless, hard mass with irregular edges is more likely to be cancer, breast cancers can be tender, soft, rounded, even painful. It is vital to have any new breast mass, lump, or change checked by a health care professional experienced in diagnosing breast diseases.
Women should adhere to the following screening guidelines:
- Women between 40 and 44 have the choice to begin annual breast cancer screening with mammograms and should discuss this option with their doctor.
- Women between 45 and 54 should get mammograms every year.
- Women 55 and older should switch to mammograms every two years or can continue yearly screening. Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health and is expected to live 10 more years or longer.