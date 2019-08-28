BATON ROUGE — On Aug. 9, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Among them was Antoinette D. Harrell, of Kentwood, who has been reappointed to the Louisiana Statewide Independent Living Council.
Harrell is the host of Nurturing Our Roots and co-founder of Gathering of Heart. She will serve as a member with a disability. The Louisiana Statewide Independent Living Council was established by the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 to support the efforts of Louisiana residents with disabilities who live independently in the community of their choice. SILC works to maximize the leadership, empowerment, independence and productivity of individuals with disabilities by facilitating integration and full inclusion into the mainstream of American society.