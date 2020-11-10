The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is offering an incentive-based fishing experience with its 2020 Get Out and Fish! Derby during Thanksgiving week, a press release said.
Anglers can catch and report tagged catfish landed between Nov. 21 and Nov. 29 at a Get Out and Fish! site to receive a fishing prize pack from LWDF.
Tagged channel catfish will be stocked at 16 LDWF Get Out and Fish! ponds across Louisiana. For information about the event including directions, reporting instructions, and derby rules, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/gof-derby.
Get Out and Fish! Community Fishing sites to be stocked with tagged catfish in the area include BREC’s Burbank Park, in Baton Rouge; Sidney Hutchinson Park, in Walker; and Zemurray Park, in Hammond.
Follow LDWF Get Out and Fish (@ldwfgetoutandfish) on Facebook for park updates and visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/get-out-and-fish for current locations.
Anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at https://la-web.s3licensing.com/. By purchasing a fishing license, Louisiana receives matching funds from the Sport Fish Restoration Program for public fishing and boating access, fishing programs and education and fisheries management.